Kieran Trippier's can-do attitude could be England's saviour at Euro 2024

Kieran Trippier looks likely to be England’s left-back of choice at Euro 2024 given the paucity of other fit options for the position – but he says he is well up for whatever job he is given.

Manchester United’s Luke Shaw has been included in Gareth Southgate’s England training squad ahead of Euro 2024, but the manager admits that his call-up was something of a punt given he has been out injured since January.

Southgate told Sky Sports: “I have to say [Shaw] is up against it - he's missed a lot of football. The fact he's been first choice in that position , we're probably giving him longer than we might have done. I'm not sure what is realistic at this moment in time. I've talked with him, the medical team are liaising with Man United closely – but I would have to say he is a long shot."

Kieran Trippier well up for making the most of England left-back job

Trippier has performed at left-back for Newcastle this season (Image credit: Alamy)

Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell has missed out on a squad place after an injury-hit campaign and his below-par performances for the Three Lions in March’s friendly games. Chilwell has not started for his club since early March.

That leaves Southgate to ponder other options, which likely come down to either looking at Levi Colwill as a left-back or moving a right-back across to fill the gap, with Kyle Walker, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold all options.

But Trippier seems the most likely shout having filled in on a semi-regular basis over the past four years, freeing up Walker to play on the right and Alexander-Arnold to be an option in midfield instead.

And the Newcastle full-back is fine with that, telling us in the most recent edition of FourFourTwo magazine: “I’ll play anywhere – but if I play or don’t play, people know me by now…if I play, I’ll give everything, and if I don’t play, I’ll give everything.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The next tournament (the 2026 World Cup) I’ll be 35, so you’ve got to be realistic – it’s highly unlikely I’d make that one, because of the players in my position.”

Shaw is in the England squad, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

More England stories

Jamie Carragher has high expectations for England this summer, and an ultimatum if they fall short

Gareth Southgate's 5 biggest omissions from his provisional England Euro 2024 squad

England squad for Euro 2024 announced - with Gareth Southgate making some controversial decisions