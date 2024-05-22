Kieran Trippier's can-do attitude could be England's saviour at Euro 2024

By
published

The Newcastle United right-back may need to be redeployed for England this summer but is only too happy to pitch in

Jude Bellingham and Kieran Trippier pictured after England's win over Scotland in September 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kieran Trippier looks likely to be England’s left-back of choice at Euro 2024 given the paucity of other fit options for the position – but he says he is well up for whatever job he is given.

Manchester United’s Luke Shaw has been included in Gareth Southgate’s England training squad ahead of Euro 2024, but the manager admits that his call-up was something of a punt given he has been out injured since January.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.