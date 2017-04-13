Klopp confirms new Liverpool role for Gerrard
Jurgen Klopp has revealed Steven Gerrard will be handed a more senior role in the Liverpool academy next season.
Steven Gerrard is expected to take charge of Liverpool Under-18s next season after manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed he will be moving into a new role.
Gerrard, who scored 186 goals in 710 appearances in a 17-year playing career at Liverpool that included nine major trophies, returned to the club as an academy coach in January after a stint at MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy.
It has been reported this week the 36-year-old will be put in charge of the under-18 side next season and, when asked about the plan for Gerrard, Klopp said: "There's no announcement to do at this moment... but what I can say probably is... yes.
Klopp on Gerrard: "No announcement, but he's doing a really good job at the Academy." April 13, 2017
"He is doing a really good job at the academy at the moment with his presence and everything. He enjoys it a lot.
"Yes he will be a coach of the youth team next season. I'm pretty sure. But we will tell you exactly which team when we want to tell."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.