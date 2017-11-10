Kohfeldt to remain as Werder Bremen head coach

Werder Bremen have confirmed that Florian Kohfeldt will remain as head coach until at least the end of the year.

The former Under-23 boss was put in temporary charge of the first team following the sacking of Alexander Nouri on October 30th.

Kohfeldt's only game at the helm has been a 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, but the club's board have given him the next six games to stake his claim for the position on a permanent basis.

Sporting director Frank Baumann said: "We are convinced that Florian should be given the chance to continue his work until at least the winter break. He has earned the opportunity because since he has come in, he has confirmed our positive opinion of him and his coaching methods.

"Florian was the benchmark in terms of our search for a new head coach. In our discussions, we were more convinced by him than any of the other candidates.

"Now it is all about fully focusing on the rest of the games before the winter break. We're confident that Florian can get us out of the relegation zone."

Werder are yet to win in the Bundesliga this season and sit in 17th place with just five points from 11 games.