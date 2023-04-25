Kolo Toure picks who will win between Arsenal and Manchester City this week

Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure has given his pick for who he thinks will win the title this season.

Arsenal are currently top of the league but heading to Manchester City for a title-defining clash in which first take on second. The Gunners have drawn three matches in a row, while the Citizens have the momentum behind them, chasing a historic treble.

FFT asked Toure who he thought of his former teams would win the match – but more importantly, who he wants to win. Typically, the ex-defender didn't pick sides but hastened to add that he still loves both clubs.

Toure was a key member of the last Arsenal side to win the league (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

"It’s an incredible title race right now between two great teams and two great managers," Toure said. "For me, when I watch games these days, I just try and analyse – those two clubs, I played for them, so I love them."

With City coming into the game in form and on song, the former centre-back says that he's backing them for the title. Pep Guardiola's side have been on a formidable run of late, dispatching of Bayern Munich in the Champions League, getting to another FA Cup final and catching up Arsenal in the league – and now Toure says that the momentum that City have shown is going to be the deciding factor.

"There have been a few draws lately from Arsenal," Toure says. "Manchester City are winning games, they’re playing well and I’d say they have more chance.

"Football is football and anything can happen but in my opinion… it’ll be Man City, as they have the momentum to win."

