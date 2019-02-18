Kris Boyd criticises Celtic fans after being hit by a coin on Sunday

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd criticised Celtic fans and warned someone could be seriously injured after he was struck with a coin during his side’s late defeat by the Scottish champions on Sunday.

Television footage caught a coin bouncing off the former Rangers forward’s arm as he warmed up in front of the away fans at Rugby Park.

Boyd also criticised the Celtic fans over their celebrations after Scott Brown netted the only goal in the final minute of the Ladbrokes Premiership contest.

A number of fans spilled out of the stand to join their captain, who received a second yellow card for his part, while photographs of damaged seats emerged after the game.

Boyd wrote on Instagram: “We’re lead to believe they’re the Greatest Fans in the World!!

“Wrecking seats, flares and invading the park!

“Oh, and in case anyone didn’t know, I’m just a fat ORANGE (it must just be my favourite colour) b******.

Celtic fans spilled out of the stands to celebrate with Scott Brown (Ian Rutherford/PA)

“The shouts and abuse I can handle as a bit of banter even tho if others it would be sectarianism.

“Getting hit with a coin, though, is a step too far. Don’t worry, I wasn’t injured but if it doesn’t stop someone will end up with a bad injury.

“Thought those days in (British) football were over.”

Boyd found some humour in the situation on Monday morning as he sported a a bandage and a sling in a photograph on social media.

The 35-year-old, whose team face Rangers in a William Hill Scottish Cup fifth-round replay this week, joked: “50/50 for the game on Wednesday.”