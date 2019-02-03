Kroos to miss Real Madrid's clash with Deportivo Alaves

Toni Kroos will miss Real Madrid's LaLiga match against Deportivo Alaves on Sunday.

The Germany international has not been included in the 20-man squad for the meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu.

No explanation has been provided for the absence of Kroos, who trained with the squad on Saturday ahead of a daunting run of matches.

Madrid travel to Camp Nou to face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-final, first leg on Wednesday before meeting Atletico Madrid in LaLiga next Saturday.

The first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Ajax takes place just four days later in the Spanish capital.

Jesus Vallejo will also miss the Alaves match due to injury, while Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal are suspended.

Gareth Bale, who is one goal short of 100 for the club, is expected to start a league game for the first time since January 3.