Kylian Mbappe could be a good fit at Liverpool, says Marcel Desailly

Former Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly believes Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe would be 'a good fit' at Liverpool.

Mbappe has been training away from the first team at PSG and was left out of the squad for the Parisians' opening game of the season against Lorient last weekend amid a dispute over his contract.

The World Cup winner's current deal expires next summer and he has refused to sign an extension. PSG reacted by putting their star player up for sale and even accepted a huge bid from Saudi Arabia, although that was turned down by the forward.

Some reports have claimed that PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi told Mbappe he would 'never play for the club again', but the 24-year-old has now been reinstated to the squad for this weekend's fixture against Toulouse following "very constructive, positive talks" between the management and the player.

Nevertheless, his future remains uncertain, with Real Madrid still thought to be favourites to sign him when he does eventually leave PSG.

Liverpool have also previously been linked with the forward and Desailly thinks the Reds would be a good fit for his compatriot.

"Liverpool are not at the end of a cycle, unlike Chelsea. The choice he has to make is not one or two years but four or five. So when reports talk about a one-year loan, I don't see that," he told BoyleSports.

"But Liverpool have not sold most of their players, they have managed to keep a foundation at Anfield. They had a drop after many years of doing well, which was linked to selling Sadio Mane.

"They did not replace Mane with someone who was going to be as good, someone who had his philosophy and impact. I do believe Liverpool could suit Mbappe to fill that hole."

