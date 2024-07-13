Kylian Mbappe makes shock decision after Euro 2024 semi-final defeat: report

Kylian Mbappe has made a shock decision after being knocked out of Euro 2024 on Tuesday, which could indicate what he's planning to do once he retires from professional football.

Though he's still only 25 and has just joined Real Madrid, Mbappe is looking to put his bumper new contract to good use by preparing for the future.

But while some players move into punditry, coaching and other careers away from football, it seems the Frenchman has a different plan.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Mbappe's family company, KM7, are looking to buy Ligue 2 side Stade Malherbe Caen, a club the France captain trialled for in his early youth career. He ultimately decided on joining Monaco, however, with Caen having been relegated from the top tier of French football when it came for him to make his decision.

Ouest-France added further detail, suggesting that talks are at an advanced stage between Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, and Caen's current owners, the American asset management firm Oaktree Capital Management. Oaktree also owns Inter Milan, but are looking to withdraw from the French side after just four years of ownership.

It is expected that minority shareholder Pierre-Antoine Capton will remain at Caen, with the Mbappe family taking over the majority ownership.

SM Caen have seen some of Europe's top talents pass through the club in recent times, with N'Golo Kante, William Gallas, Thomas Lemar and Raphael Guerreiro all turning out for them during their careers.

Should Mbappe's deal for the Ligue 2 side go through, it's clear that the day-to-day running of the club won't be his responsibility - after all, he'll have to contend with playing at Real Madrid himself.

Instead, Capton and other people within KM7 are set to make decisions on the club, though the deal does suggest Mbappe's post-playing career could see him sat in the stands overseeing important club matters.

FourFourTwo hopes that won't be for a long time, however.

