Kylian Mbappe makes shock decision after Euro 2024 semi-final defeat: report
Kylian Mbappe has just been knocked out of Euro 2024, but away from the pitch he's making plenty of progress...
Kylian Mbappe has made a shock decision after being knocked out of Euro 2024 on Tuesday, which could indicate what he's planning to do once he retires from professional football.
Though he's still only 25 and has just joined Real Madrid, Mbappe is looking to put his bumper new contract to good use by preparing for the future.
But while some players move into punditry, coaching and other careers away from football, it seems the Frenchman has a different plan.
VIDEO: How Spain's Lamine Yamal Just DESTROYED France
According to French outlet RMC Sport, Mbappe's family company, KM7, are looking to buy Ligue 2 side Stade Malherbe Caen, a club the France captain trialled for in his early youth career. He ultimately decided on joining Monaco, however, with Caen having been relegated from the top tier of French football when it came for him to make his decision.
Ouest-France added further detail, suggesting that talks are at an advanced stage between Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, and Caen's current owners, the American asset management firm Oaktree Capital Management. Oaktree also owns Inter Milan, but are looking to withdraw from the French side after just four years of ownership.
It is expected that minority shareholder Pierre-Antoine Capton will remain at Caen, with the Mbappe family taking over the majority ownership.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
SM Caen have seen some of Europe's top talents pass through the club in recent times, with N'Golo Kante, William Gallas, Thomas Lemar and Raphael Guerreiro all turning out for them during their careers.
Should Mbappe's deal for the Ligue 2 side go through, it's clear that the day-to-day running of the club won't be his responsibility - after all, he'll have to contend with playing at Real Madrid himself.
Instead, Capton and other people within KM7 are set to make decisions on the club, though the deal does suggest Mbappe's post-playing career could see him sat in the stands overseeing important club matters.
FourFourTwo hopes that won't be for a long time, however.
More Kylian Mbappe stories
Real Madrid confirm Kylian Mbappe’s shirt number, as Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde make switches
Didier Deschamps criticises Kylian Mbappe after France lose to Spain in semi-final
The next big football rivalry after Messi vs Ronaldo is clear - and it's NOT Mbappe vs Haaland
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.