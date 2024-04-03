Kylian Mbappe told to reject Real Madrid, in shock transfer U-turn this summer

By Steven Chicken
published

Kylian Mbappe is heavily linked with a move a move to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé of PSG react during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Brestois 29 at Parc des Princes on January 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Arsenal icon Robert Pires has urged Kylian Mbappe to renege on his decision to join Real Madrid and pursue a move to Liverpool instead.

It was announced in February that Paris Saint-Germain sensation Mbappe had agreed terms on a much-anticipated move to the Bernabeu worth an eye-watering £203 over five years between his wages and a nine-figure signing-on fee – and that’s before even taking his cut of his image rights into account.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1