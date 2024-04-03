Kylian Mbappe told to reject Real Madrid, in shock transfer U-turn this summer

Former Arsenal icon Robert Pires has urged Kylian Mbappe to renege on his decision to join Real Madrid and pursue a move to Liverpool instead.

It was announced in February that Paris Saint-Germain sensation Mbappe had agreed terms on a much-anticipated move to the Bernabeu worth an eye-watering £203 over five years between his wages and a nine-figure signing-on fee – and that’s before even taking his cut of his image rights into account.

Nonetheless, countryman Pires wants Mbappe to reconsider if the dotted line remains unsigned ahead of his departure from Paris this summer.

Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah would be dream team, says Robert Pires

Pires wants to see Mo Salah play with Mbappe (Image credit: Alamy)

Pires believes that Mbappe should regard the opportunity to play alongside Mo Salah at Liverpool as an irresistible opportunity.

Pires played at Arsenal alongside Mbappe’s hero Thierry Henry from 2000-2006, and told French outlet Le Media Carré (as relayed by Goal.com): “I’m sorry, Kylian, but you weren’t the first player to say no to Real Madrid.

“I don’t know what decision he will make in the end, but I turned Madrid down because I had two other options. I’m sure that if I didn’t have the opportunity of going to Arsenal or Juventus I would have gone to Real Madrid, that’s for sure.

Arsenal legend Robert Pires rejected Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I would like to see him at Liverpool. It’s a great family club, there’s a good structure, no pressure, the fans are level-headed... And I think a Salah-Mbappe partnership could be really explosive. I think he is capable of rejecting Real Madrid."

Mbappe will be away representing France at Euro 2024 when his PSG deal comes to an end this summer, hoping to add to his 2018 World Cup medal and 2022 World Cup runners-up gong, on top of his numerous club honours.

France will contest group D with Poland, the Netherland and Austria.

Luis Enrique also wants Mbappe to snub his move to Real Madrid, which will surelyhappen, despite Pires' and Enrique's entreaties. However, his move could prompt some attacking sales from the current Real Madrid squad.

Meanwhile, Mbappe is being tipped to lose out on this year's Ballon d'Or to a future teammate.