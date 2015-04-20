La Liga: Elche 1 Real Sociedad 0

Sociedad midfielder Bergara made a real mess of things while in possession in the 19th minute of Monday's match.

The 28-year-old slipped then could only play the ball off Brazilian striker Jonathas as he desperately tried to make amends, allowing the Elche forward to race clear and slot home his 11th Liga goal of the season.

Victory lifts Elche six points adrift of the relegation zone with six games remaining, while David Moyes' Sociedad remain 12th.