Laporte happy to stay at Bilbao next season

The French defender has been linked with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Manchester United, but he has outlined his desire to stay at Bilbao.

Laporte made 35 La Liga appearances last season as Bilbao finished fourth and secured a place in the UEFA Champions League play-offs for 2014-15.

After moving to Spain aged 16, Laporte worked his way through the youth system before breaking into the first team in 2012.

And he is adamant his future lies at the San Mames.

"Am I going to leave this summer? No, I am happy at Bilbao," he told L'Equipe.

"I have a €36million release clause and if one day a departure could become possible, I would think about it.

"Interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich is impressive and rewarding. But I believe you have to take it with a kind of casualness as long as there is nothing concrete.

"Barcelona has won everything in recent years. It is a dream for anyone. Bayern are also one of the best teams in the world.

"But I repeat, I am under contract at Athletic until 2018.

"Would it be a disappointment to stay at Athletic? Not at all. I will remain in a great team, playing in one of the best leagues in the world."