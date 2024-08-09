Late referee change for Manchester United vs Manchester City Wembley showdown

Referee John Brooks has had to withdraw from overseeing Saturday afternoon's Community Shield game between Manchester City and Manchester United.

The traditional season curtain raiser between the FA Cup winners and the top-flight champions has been contested since 1908, albeit originating as a professionals vs amateurs affair before settling into it current guise in 1930.

That means that this year's encounter will be a repeat of May's FA Cup final, when Erik ten Hag's Manchester United pulled off an upset over Pep Guardiola's title-winning Manchester City.

Injury forces Community Shield referee change

Brooks had been selected as the referee for the occasion, with kick-off set for 3pm on Saturday afternoon, but has had to withdraw due to a minor injury. Jarred Gillett, originally named as fourth official, has been appointed in his place.

That means that Sam Barrott has been called up to serve as the manager-wrangler in the dugout, with Adrian Holmes and Nick Greenhalgh running the lines.

Peter Bankes will lead the VAR team, supporting by Sian Massey-Ellis and Tim Robinson.

The Community Shield will be contested in a Manchester derby at Wembley (Image credit: Alamy)

United have won the most Community Shields of any club, lifting it on 21 occasions (including sharing it four times, back in the days when a draw would very magnanimously share the shield). United have not raised it since 2016, however.

City have won it six times and have never had to share it, but have been the beaten side in each of the past three seasons, with Leicester City, Liverpool and Arsenal all beating them to it. Almost as if it's essentially a glorified friendly they're not too bothered about or something, who can say.

The Community Shield result has only correctly predicted one of the past 13 Premier League title winners, with City lifting the Premier League trophy nine months on from their last win back in 2018.

