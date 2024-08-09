Late referee change for Manchester United vs Manchester City Wembley showdown

The FA have had to make a change of referee for Saturday's Manchester derby in the Community Shield

Composite image of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola ahead of the FA Cup final in May 2024.
Referee John Brooks has had to withdraw from overseeing Saturday afternoon's Community Shield game between Manchester City and Manchester United.

The traditional season curtain raiser between the FA Cup winners and the top-flight champions has been contested since 1908, albeit originating as a professionals vs amateurs affair before settling into it current guise in 1930.

