League Cup fourth-round draw: Sheffield Wednesday host Arsenal, Chelsea travel to Stoke

Arsenal will visit Sheffield Wednesday in the fourth round of the League Cup, while Chelsea travel to face Stoke City as a reward for beating Walsall.

The Gunners saw off London rivals Tottenham with a 2-1 win at White Hart Lane and will take on a Wednesday side who shocked Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Chelsea's 4-1 win over Walsall sets the holders up for a clash with Stoke, who edged past Fulham 1-0 to secure their fourth-round spot, while there are three other guaranteed all-Premier League ties taking place.

Manchester City will take on Crystal Palace at home after breezing past Sunderland, Everton host Norwich City and Aston Villa travel to the south coast to face Southampton.

Liverpool will host AFC Bournemouth should they overcome Carlisle United, with their third-round clash having entered extra-time.

Manchester United - who beat Ipswich Town 3-0 - have been handed another home tie against lower-league opposition, with Middlesbrough the visitors following their win over Wolves, while Leicester City will meet Hull City at the KC Stadium.

The draw in full:

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Liverpool/Carlisle United v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United v Middlesbrough

Everton v Norwich City

Southampton v Aston Villa

Sheffield Wednesday v Arsenal

Hull City v Leicester City

Stoke City v Chelsea