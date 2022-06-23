League Two fixtures 2022-23 – Stockport tipped to start well

The Sky Bet League Two fixture schedule was announced on Thursday morning ahead of a marathon season.

The 2022-23 campaign will run from July 30 to June 6, with a short break in late November for the World Cup.

Here, PA news agency has identified some notable runs using an aggregation of leading bookmakers’ odds.

(PA Graphic)

Top Hatters?

Newly-promoted Stockport have been installed as the early favourites for the League Two title and they could get off to a fast start.

Their first three opponents are among the eight clubs expected to be battling relegation this season and they face two more of these teams before the end of September.

Cobblers to set the pace?

Northampton could challenge for automatic promotion again, with several early fixtures in their favour (Nigel French/PA)

Northampton missed out on promotion in agonising fashion last season, dropping from third to fourth on goals scored on the final day.

This time around the fixture computer has given them an early boost in their attempts to go one better, with their opening 10 games all looking winnable.

The Cobblers will meet five of the eight least-fancied clubs in this spell and none of their promotion rivals, so could be among the early pacesetters.

Rough start for Rovers

Gary McSheffrey’s Doncaster face a tricky run at the start of the season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Doncaster were relegated from League One last term and their opening fixtures will do little to lighten the mood around the Keepmoat Stadium.

Five of Rovers’ first seven games pit them against one of the division’s six strongest teams, according to the bookies.

Late surge from the Saddlers?

Michael Flynn’s Walsall could end the season strongly (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Walsall look set to have a tough winter, with seven games against the predicted top six between late November and early February.

The flipside of this challenging mid-season schedule is that they will have one of the gentlest run-ins.

The Saddlers are set to play all of the expected bottom eight clubs in their final 16 matches while only meeting one likely promotion challenger.