Leicester City v Rennes live stream: How to watch the Europa Conference League from anywhere in the world

Leicester City v Rennes live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 10 March, 8.00pm GMT

Leicester’s bid for European silverware continues on Thursday with the visit of Rennes in the Europa Conference League last 16.

The Foxes have had a disappointing domestic campaign and are almost certain to miss out on a top six finish in the Premier League, so their best chance of a spot in the 2022/23 Europa League may well be through winning this tournament.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have hit a good run of form recently and go into the first leg against the French visitors on the back of three consecutive victories in all competitions.

After dropping down from the Europa League to the inaugural Conference League, Leicester knocked out Danish side Randers 7-2 on aggregate to set up their last 16 tie.

They followed that up with Premier League victories over Burnley and Leeds, which saw them register consecutive league wins for the first time since October and keep two clean sheets in a row for the first time since February 2021.

Rennes are enjoying a good season in Ligue 1 and currently sit fourth in the standings, three points behind second-placed Nice.

The French side travel to the King Power full of confidence after a three-match winning run of their own, and held Tottenham to a 2-2 group stage draw back in September.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport ESPN in the UK.

