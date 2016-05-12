Leicester dominate player of the season nominees

Champions Leicester City have been rewarded for their remarkable campaign with five players nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season Award.

Star striker Jamie Vardy and attacker Riyad Mahrez are among the 10 nominees, along with captain Wes Morgan, tireless midfielder N'Golo Kante and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Claudio Ranieri's men were shock winners of the league crown – the club's first top-flight title in their 132-year history.

The league's top goalscorer, Tottenham's Harry Kane, has also been nominated, as have team-mates Dele Alli and Toby Alderweireld.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and West Ham's Dimitri Payet make up the 10.

That means there was no room for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero, who like Vardy has scored 24 league goals this season.

Mahrez has scored 17 goals and created 11, leading to links to numerous clubs – including Barcelona.

However, Morgan has been central to the defence that has helped Schmeichel keep an equal league-high 15 clean sheets.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, who has enjoyed another excellent campaign, was also among those missing out on a spot.