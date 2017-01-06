Lewandowski: Bayern struggled physically under Guardiola

Robert Lewandowski suggested Bayern Munich struggled physically after the mid-season break during Pep Guardiola's time at the helm, but hopes things will be better under Carlo Ancelotti.

With Guardiola in charge Bayern tended to impress in the first half of the season, only to have some difficulties towards the end of the campaign.

Their underwhelming performances after the rest period saw them miss out on Champions League glory with the Spaniard, but Lewandowski is confident they will be in better shape this time around.

"We will be even better in this second half of the season," the Poland international was quoted as saying by Bild. "We will be better tactically and physically.

"We always had problems toward the end of the season in the past two years, both physically and with injuries."

Bayern are on a training camp in Qatar to prepare for the restart of the 2016-17 campaign and Lewandowski is pleased with the work they have been putting in.

"Our workload is perfect," he stated.

"A lot of our players did not really have the chance to do much work on a conditional level ahead of the season because of the Euros.

"The games immediately came thick and fast. A setback was inevitable because of our short pre-season.

"But we are doing a lot of work now."