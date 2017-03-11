Lewandowski joins Bayern Munich's 100 club

Poland star Robert Lewandowski brought up a century of Bayern Munich goals with his second of the match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti's league leaders survived some dicey moments early on in the contest before Lewandowski tapped home from Thomas Muller's low cross in the 38th minute.

Douglas Costa doubled the champions' lead before the break and Lewandowski brought up his milestone with a clinical control and finish in the 55th minute when Arjen Robben picked him out from the right.

It was the 28-year-old's 21st Bundesliga strike of the season and 33rd in all competitions.

Lewandowski also reached three figures for Borussia Dortmund , scoring 103 in 187 games before joining Bayern in 2014.

He now has 100 in 137 outings for Bayern although he remains someway short of club icon Gerd Muller – the Bavarians' all-time top scorer with an astonishing 525 across all competitions.