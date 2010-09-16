Ligue 1 crisis club Arles set to sack Estevan

"He (Estevan) has been suspended for five days ahead of a dismissal procedure," club president Michel Salerno told a news conference on Thursday.

Arles are bottom of the table after losing their first five games of the season and earlier this week Robert Duverne, who was involved in France's embarrassing World Cup campaign in June, quit as the club's fitness coach.

Duverne had only been in the role for two months and carried out the same function for Les Bleus at the World Cup in South Africa.

Coach Estevan was fired during the close season before being reinstated. "That won't happen again," said Salerno on Thursday.

Estevan took over in 2005 and has lifted the club into Ligue 1 from the depths of division five.

"What worries me is what I saw at the Parc des Princes. Some players have no place at Arles-Avignon," said Salerno in the wake of Saturday's 4-0 hammering by Paris St Germain.

Arles host Ligue 1 champions Olympique Marseille this Saturday.

