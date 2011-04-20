Lindegaard ignores new keeper rumours

The Manchester United shot-stopper was purchased by Ferguson in November last year and has since served as a back-up for current No.1 Edwin van der Sar.

But, with the retirement of Van der Sar coming ever closer, the rumour mill is full of speculation regarding the Red Devils’ search for a replacement, with Atletico Madrid's David de Gea the hot favourite to be a United player come the summer.

However, Danish International Lindegaard is adamant that he will not let the assumptions of the media get the better of him and is fully concentrated on improving his own game, rather than worry about those around him.

Speaking in the May issue of Inside United he said: “Rumours have been normal to me since last summer. There were rumours about lots of clubs interested in me, now there’s talk about other keepers coming here.

“You can’t do anything about it. I don’t notice the rumours. They don’t exist in my day. I’ve only focused on things I can do something about. It’s a cliché, but that’s how it is.

“That’s what I have learned from the last six months before I came here. To be able to not let such press reports or what people say affect you in any way, that’s an important ability and one you have to learn while playing at a club like this.”

The 27 year-old keeper also spoke of how he’s also been a fan of Manchester United since he was younger, admitting that fellow Dane Peter Schmeichel was a big inspiration to him.

“Yes. My father’s always been a big supporter, so I followed him. A big part of my following the team was also that Peter Schmeichel played for the club. Many Danes are into United because of him and his great success here. He was a big hero of mine as a kid.”

Lindegaard has currently made just two appearances for Manchester United thus far, both of which were in FA Cup ties against Southampton and Crawley Town respectively.

By Elliott Binks