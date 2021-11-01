Lionel Messi has confirmed that one day, he will go back to live in Barcelona - and perhaps even play for the club he spent 21 years at.

Messi sensationally left Barca over the summer after 672 goals and 288 assists in 778 appearances for the Catalan outfit. He is yet to score a league goal in the navy of PSG and yet the legendary no.10 has already got his eyes set on a return to the city that he made his name at - just don't ask him if he'll play for Barca again.

"What is certain is that we are going to live in Barcelona again and that our life will be there," Messi confirmed when asked about the future. Now 34, Messi grew up in Catalonia, where he moved as a teenager and brought up a family - but he doesn't know when the family will relocate.

"I don't know if I will return when my contract with PSG ends," he stated, when asked about when he would go back.

The Argentinian wrote his place in footballing history during his time at Barcelona, lifting four Champions League trophies and being crowned Ballon d'Or winner six times. His time at PSG has so far been slow, with fellow countryman Mauricio Pochettino using Messi with caution and still looking for the right balance in his side.

When looking to the future, Messi knows his playing career is in its twilight and that he doesn't yet have the new few years mapped out.

"I would love to be a technical secretary at some point. I don't know if it will be at Barcelona or not. Or if it will be elsewhere," he told Spainish outlet Sport.

"If there is a possibility, I would like to contribute again in what I can because it is the club that I love and I would love for it to continue to be good, to continue growing, and to continue being one of the best in the world.”