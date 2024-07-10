Why did Lionel Messi have a photo with Lamine Yamal as a baby?

Lionel Messi was photographed holding a baby Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal in action for Spain against Croatia at Euro 2024.
Lamine Yamal met Lionel Messi at a very young age (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal is the name on everyone’s lips after his stunning goal against France in the Euro 2024 semi-final. The 16-year-old became the youngest goal scorer in the tournament’s history with his superb curling strike.

It has been a remarkable rise to prominence over the last year for the teenager, who has become a regular for Barcelona. And there is plenty of excitement around his future after a hugely impressive Euro 2024 campaign.

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.