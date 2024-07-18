Arsenal given green light for 'priority' target, who wants Premier League move: report

A host of Premier League clubs are said to have been placed on alert amid reports that Barcelona midfielder Raphinha is keen on returning to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has been a regular contributor for Barca since his 2022 move from Leeds United, but could face a battle for playing time in Catalonia next season. The Brazil international completed 90 minutes just twice in La Liga after Christmas last season and that situation may not improve in the upcoming campaign.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer, while Lamine Yamal’s impressive performances for Spain at Euro 2024 mean he is likely to further eat into Raphinha’s playing time.

Raphinha lit up the Premier League for Leeds for two seasons, scoring 17 goals in 65 appearances between 2020 and 2022. That saw him earn his ‘dream’ £50 million move to the Nou Camp, but HITC now reports that he is keen to return to England.

That has alerted the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United, who have all previously shown interest in the winger, while Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester United have also been informed of the player’s situation. TEAMtalk claimed earlier this month that the Brazilian is a priority target for Arteta.

The report adds that Barcelona would demand around £50m for the player, as they look to improve their poor financial position.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Raphinha could become a key contributor to any of the teams linked. He has already proved he can do it in the Premier League, even for a struggling team, as he proved when he topped Leeds’ scoring charts in the 2021/22 season, with his final acts in a white shirt being to help them beat the drop on the final day of the season.

While he’s not the out-and-out centre-forward that Arsenal have been seeking, his game-changing ability could make the difference if the Gunners are to go toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the Premier League next term.

Transfermarkt value him at €50million and for that money, the 27-year-old could be a shrew signing.

