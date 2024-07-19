The Paris Olympics football tournament begins next week, just ten days after Spain were crowned champions of Europe at Euro 2024.

The breakout star of that Spain team was Lamine Yamal, the exciting Barcelona winger who turned 17 the day before the final. He conjured up his fourth assist of the competition in the 2-1 win over England after he became the youngest goalscorer in the tournament's history in the semi-finals.

With the Olympics being an under-23s competition, young talent takes centre stage, but Yamal will not be present. FourFourTwo explains why below...

Why is Lamine Yamal not at the Olympics?

Spain named their squad for this summer's Olympic Games last month, with Yamal not among the 18 names selected by coach Santi Denia.

With the tournament not being a FIFA-recognised competition, teams are not compelled to release players, but Yamal explained Barcelona gave him the decision, with the teenager subsequently chosing not to play, owing to the amount of playing time he has had this season.

“The Olympics are one of the biggest things you can play, but I have a significant load of minutes. I want to have a very long career and I would be very angry with myself if something happened to me this year while doubling,” he told Onda Cero.

Lamine Yamal won the Young Player of the Tournament award at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think I have time to play them. Barça told me that it was my decision, but I thought the best thing was to rest and come back better for the next season.”

While Yamal's absence in France will come as a blow to Spain's chances of winning the gold medal, the teenager played 50 times for Barcelona this season and then featured in all seven of Spain's matches at Euro 2024, so taking a break is entirely logical. Yamal will also miss Barcelona's tour of the United States this summer.

Spain kick off their Olympic campaign with a match against Uzbekistan at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday, July 24, before facing the Dominican Republic and Egypt in Group C.

