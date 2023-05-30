Lionel Messi has accepted offer from Al-Hilal: report
Lionel Messi has accepted a huge offer from Saudi Araian side Al-Hilal, which will make him the best-paid footballer ever
Lionel Messi has agreed a deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal worth over a billion pounds.
The Paris Saint-Germain attacker and 2022 World Cup winner is widely rumoured to be leaving Ligue 1 after two years this summer. Les Parisiens have failed to venture past the quarter-finals of the Champions League with the Argentine in tow and fan unrest is an all-time high over the running of the club.
Neymar is also set to leave the club, following 100 fans gathering outside his house chanting "Neymar, get out". PSG's 'Ultras' supporters’ collective have also issued a statement criticising "parasite players".
Lionel Messi has been offered a bumper Al-Hilal deal – but may yet turn it down for Barcelona
Lionel Messi was suspended by PSG, following an unscheduled trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this season. The Flea is an ambassador for the country.
Now, Santi Aouna of FootMercato is claiming that Messi's father, Jorge, has accepted an offer from the Saudi Pro League for his son to become the highest-paid player in the sport. Messi will earn a staggering €1.2 billion in two years, should he take the contract.
The deal would also reunite Messi with long-time arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who is already based in the Middle East with Al-Nassr.
Messi is said to still be interested in a return to Barcelona, according to the report, but has reservations over his former club's finances. The Catalan outfit would likely have to sell multiple players in order to finance a deal.
The contract offered by Al-Hilal is said to be worth double Ronaldo's at Al-Nassr.
