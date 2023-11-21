Black Friday Football Deals 2023 live: The best soccer deals as we find them

Welcome to Black Friday 2023 - let the deals commence! From football shirts and boots (or cleats depending on where you're based) to shirts, shin pads, and video games, we are covering as much digital ground as we can to ensure you're well-stocked for Christmas.

Here's how it will work: our most recommended products are pinned to the top of the page, while a continuous roundup of everything else we find that's worth sharing will follow below in real-time.

The savings aren't just confined to Amazon, Nike and Adidas - there's a range of deals happening pretty much everywhere you look, but we are handpicking every single one that's worth knowing.

We're football fans, after all, so that's where our expertise lies.

Trust us - we won't be promoting any old gumpf just because it's on offer. Everything listed will be things we love and things we reckon you'll love... well, maybe not the kit of your most bitter rivals, but you get the idea.

Enough waffle. Let's fly into this one like Roy Keane launches an abject Manchester United performance.

📦 Amazon: Balls, training gear, games shirts and gifts

👟 Nike: Up to 50% off Nike Football clothing and boots

⚽️ Adidas: Up to 60% on apparel, footwear and accessories

⚖️ New Balance: Kits, boots and training apparel

🛡 Under Armour: Big savings on over 100 items

🎮 Very.co.uk: Savings on EA Sports FC 24

🏷 eBay: Huge football savings

🎁 Buyagift: Stadium tours and other soccer experiences

✈️ RedLetterDays: Wide variety of soccer experience packages

Other unmissable deals

In detail: Top 10 deals overall

Adidas X Crazyfast.1 White FG Was £220 Now £130

With an incredible 43 per cent discount and available in sizes from 3.5UK to 13UK, this is a deal that is too good to miss. Diogo Jota, Moussa Diaby and Jarrod Bowen have all shown brilliance this season while wearing the Crazyfast, and there's potential you could too.

PlayStation 5 console & EA Sports FC 24 (Standard Edition) Was £538.95 Now £499.99

Remember when the PS5 came out and it was easier to get World Cup Final tickets? A PS5 is still an incredible gift (to yourself or a loved one) so don't sleep on a bundle deal like this.

Ajax Amsterdam OG jersey Was: £80 Now: £52

One of the most iconic football shirt designs ever, right? Another retro triumph from Adidas, with the classic Ajax badge front and centre – and it's long-sleeve, too, for extra cool points.

New Balance Tekela V4 Pro Was £210 Now £125

An extremely lightweight boot we recently reviewed them thoroughly and would recommend going true to size. These usually retail for £40 less than the laceless adidas Predator boot, so this Black Friday deal make them an even more wallet-friendly option.

Arsenal icon GK jersey Was £100 Now £61

Arsenal consistently churn out the best products, after season. Annoying, isn't it? This GK shirt is particularly amazing, and not unlike their green away shirt from the 80s that the Gunners' current third top is based on.

Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Superfly IX Was £250 Now £140

Long considered the PINNACLE of the ‘speed’ boot category we recently put Mercurials to a strict test and discovered you really can unlock your inner Mbappe wearing them. Mercurials are legendary – and the latest iteration of Superflys are all-timers.

Retro England 1998 home shirt Was £35 Now £21

Immediate memories of 18-year-old Michael Owen's wondergoal and Beckham's moment of madness at France 1998. It's a tournament year, remember, and £21 is an absolute bargain for the Score Draw version.

Adidas EQ Pro Oceaunz ball Was £130 Now £91

One of the most stylish balls ever released, the Oceaunz was a massive hit at the Women's World Cup. Its design is sophisticated yet bold – one of the best match balls we have seen in the last couple of years and with almost £40 off it, well worth getting ahold of.

Football Manager 2024 Was £44.99 Now £39.95

Football Manager 2024 is a phenomenon, given five stars by us in our recent review. It's simply the best football simulation that you'll play and any deal to get it for cheaper is worth taking advantage of – even better if you have someone to get it for ahead of Christmas.

England Home Stadium Shirt 2022 Was £74.95 Now £30

One of the most distinctive England shirts for years, this one will forever be synonymous with Bellingham's ascension to the side and Kane breaking the all-time scoring record.

