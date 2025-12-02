How to watch the FIFA Arab Cup – Live streams, broadcasters

Watch the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup for an international tournament between teams in the Middle East and North Africa this December, with all the broadcast information right here in this guide.

FIFA Arab Cup: Key information • Dates: December 1-18, 2025 • Location: Qatar • Broadcasters: beIN Sports, Abu Dhabi Sports TV, AlKass • FREE stream: Abu Dhabi Sports TV via StarzPlay • Watch from anywhere: Grab this NordVPN deal

First contested in 1963, the Arab Cup was revamped in 2021 and returns for its second edition in its new guise, with some big footballing nations taking part.

The 2025 edition of the Arab Cup takes place in Qatar between 16 teams, kicking off on December 1 and culminating with the final on December 18.

International broadcast options are limited but you can watch the Arab Cup online and on TV across the Middle East and North Africa, with several free streaming options available.

Can I watch the Arab Cup in the UK?

There is no UK broadcaster for the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup. Unlike the previous edition, FIFA is not supplying a live streaming option on YouTube or FIFA+.

Can I watch the Arab Cup in the US?

Fans in the USA can watch the FIFA Arab Cup via beIN Sports on a pay-per-view basis.

Coverage is online on the beIN Sports website, with passes available on a match-by-match basis or a whole-tournament basis. beIN Sports are simply offering out their Middle East coverage, so commentary is in Arabic.

Arab Cup broadcasters

The 2025 FIFA Arab Cup is being aired by several broadcasters across the Middle East.

beIN Sports MENA has the rights to show every single game across the Middle East and North Africa region, with TV and live streaming options available depending on your location.

Local broadcasters for the Arab Cup include Dubai Sports and Abu Dhabi TV in the UAE, which also operate in select locations beyond the UAE, and Alkass in Qatar, which also extends to other countries in the region.

Shasha, a streaming platform that operates across the Gulf, also has all Arab Cup games live, some of them for free.

Can I watch the Arab Cup 2025 for free?

Yes, certain broadcasters are providing free-to-air coverage of the Arab Cup 2025, including Shasha, Abu Dhabi Sports TV, and Dubai Sport TV.

You can watch every Arab Cup match live for free on Abu Dhabi Sports TV via the Starzplay streaming platform – no registration required, just click and play.

Shasha, the Gulf-based streaming platform, has select games free to watch but most require a subscription.

Geo-restrictions apply.

