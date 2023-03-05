Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United: Salah now Reds' all-time top Premier League scorer
Mohamed Salah has become Liverpool's all-time top scorer in the Premier League following his brace against Manchester United
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has become the Reds' all-time top scorer in the Premier League following his brace in the 7-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.
Salah, who also bagged two assists in his side's amazing victory, scored Liverpool's fourth and sixth goals in the second half.
Those two strikes took him to 129 Premier League goals for Liverpool and see him surpass the great Robbie Fowler, who netted 128 times in the competition for the Reds.
The Egyptian has reached that total in just 205 Premier League appearances, while it took Fowler 266 games to score his 128 goals.
"It's very special," Salah told Sky Sports after the game. "This record has been on my mind since I came here."
🗣️ "It's very special. This record was in my mind since I came here"Mo Salah: Liverpool's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/LSLoTKFiurMarch 5, 2023
"And he added: "I'm going to go home and celebrate with my family, and have a chamomile tea and sleep!"
Salah, who is 30, has broken the record in only his sixth season at Anfield.
