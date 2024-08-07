Liverpool join Borussia Dortmund in transfer battle for rising Bundesliga star: report

Liverpool fans are still patiently awaiting the first new signing of the Jurgen Klopp era.

Arne Slot was hired as the man to replace the German at Anfield and he has been joined by a new sporting director in Richard Hughes as the club undergoes a transition period off the pitch.

After a successful pre-season tour of the USA in which they won all three matches, Liverpool are back on home soil and with just over three weeks left in the transfer window, they are set to step up their recruitment efforts.

Previous reports have suggested Liverpool’s priority will be a defensive midfielder this summer, but Sport Bild in Germany claim that one of the Bundlesiga’s best young strikers is now being targeted by the Reds.

They claim that Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier is the subject of ‘registered concrete interest’ from Liverpool, who are looking to beat Borussia Dortmund to his signing.

Beier has been linked with a host of English clubs over the past few months including Chelsea and Aston Villa, with Brentford said to have submitted an offer of €30million. Dortmund have been the favourite to land the 21-year-old as they look to replace Niclas Füllkrug, who joined West Ham United this week and will be able to meet Hoffenheim’s €30million demands.

Maximilian Beier in action for Hoffenheim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dortmund are said to be in a ‘promising position’ to land the forward, who was named in Germany’s Euro 2024 squad after making his international debut shortly before the competition.

Beier is valued at €30million by Transfermarkt and in FourFourTwo’s opinion, he is an excellent prospect, whose star is very much on the rise in German football. Liverpool need to be thinking about a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah and if Beier is able to continue his ascent then he could prove to be a very effective Premier League player.

