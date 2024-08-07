Liverpool moving for Euro 2024 superstar to become Arne Slot's first buy: report

Liverpool's transfer window could spark into life amid claims that they are seriously considered a €60m (£51.5m) move for a new defensive midfielder.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Liverpool were looking overseas to find a replacement for Wataru Endo for the holding role in their midfield trio, with three separate journalists now writing that Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi has been identified as their preferred target.

Liverpool are yet to add any new players to their squad this summer in preparation for Arne Slot's first campaign in charge, though their outgoings have also been limited to youngsters and fringe or injury-hit players like Thiago, Adrian and Joel Matip.

Liverpool eyeing Martin Zubimendi deal as release clause revealed

Fabrizio Romano is among the journalists to name Zubimendi as a target for Liverpool, alongside The Times' Paul Joyce and The Athletic's David Ornstein, all of whom are regarded as reliable on these matters.

For his part, Romano wrote on Twitter (formerly X): "Liverpool are exploring move for Martin Zubimendi as new midfielder, as there’s €60m release clause into his contract. Talks will follow between clubs and on player side."

The 25-year-old Spain international is a graduate of Real Sociedad's youth system and played a part in his country's Euro 2024 triumph this summer.

Zubimendi started just one game out in Germany - against Albania in Spain's final group game, with passage to the knockouts already secured - but came off the bench to replace the injured Rodri at half time in their 2-1 victory over England in the final.

Romano also recently claimed that Liverpool remain keen on Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, despite reports in June that a deal to take him from St James' Park had broken down - and that they would like to add a new centre-back to the mix too.

Liverpool are hoping to hit the ground running under new boss Slot and improve on last season's third-place finish after a late-season dip in form under long-term boss Jurgen Klopp saw them drop out of the title race.

