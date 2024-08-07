Liverpool moving for Euro 2024 superstar to become Arne Slot's first buy: report

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is yet to make a signing this summer - but that could be about to change

Liverpool manager Arne Slot
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool's transfer window could spark into life amid claims that they are seriously considered a €60m (£51.5m) move for a new defensive midfielder.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Liverpool were looking overseas to find a replacement for Wataru Endo for the holding role in their midfield trio, with three separate journalists now writing that Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi has been identified as their preferred target.

