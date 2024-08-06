Liverpool make decision on first Arne Slot signing as mystery player targeted: report

Liverpool have welcomed a new head coach and new sporting director to the club this summer, but are yet to bring in any new faces on the pitch so far.

The Arne Slot era has got underway with wins in all three of the club’s preseason friendlies in the USA, with Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United being seen off, but with the team now back in England, the transfer window is now coming into focus.

The club lost senior players Thiago and Joel Matip when the pair’s contracts expired following a season in which the pair failed to feature during the run-in due to injury, but the Reds are now looking to add to the squad.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have prioritised signing a specialist number six before the window shuts in three-and-a-half weeks.

Slot has used Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo in that position during the tour of the USA and while the new boss was quick to praise Gravenberch’s showing in the 3-0 win over Manchester United in South Carolina, this position will now be the focus.

The report adds that there could be developments this week with the club said to be looking at a player from outside the Premier League to fill this role. A handful of players that fit this bill have been linked over the summer, including Alan Varela of Porto and Atalanta’s Ederson, but the report gives no further clues as to who the player that the Reds are targeting could be.

Dominik Szoboszlai has played in the number six role for Liverpool in preseason (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slot addressed the number six position following Sunday’s win over Manchester United.

"I think Ryan [Gravenberch] did really well in that position and we have other options as well," he said.

“The best way to judge it is when we have all the players back and we still haven’t, but a club like Liverpool always keeps its eye open to see what’s available, players who can strengthen the squad and that is what we — Richard [Hughes] mostly — but me as well are looking to do.

Richard Hughes, sporting director of Liverpool, has a busy job this summer (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“That is not particular to one position. We constantly evaluate the squad where can we do something and what we have.”

Liverpool conclude their preseason with an Anfield friendly against Sevilla on Sunday, before kicking off their Premier League campaign away to Ipswich Town on Saturday, August 17.

