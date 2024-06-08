Liverpool close to agreement for Brazilian to become Arne Slot’s first signing: report
Liverpool are understood to be close to completing the signing of a Brazilian who would become Arne Slot's first recruit this summer
Liverpool are reportedly close to tying up a deal for a Brazilian player who would become Arne Slot's first signing at the Anfield club.
With Slot set to take over from Jurgen Klopp this summer following the German's departure after nine seasons with the Reds, significant changes are expected.
Klopp himself admitted that Liverpool remained a work in progress and Slot is set to continue the rebuilding project at Anfield after agreeing to join from Feyenoord.
Midfield is an area which still needs improvement, despite the signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch last summer, and Slot's first signing could help to solve a problem position at Anfield.
According to Sports Zone, Atalanta's Brazilian midfielder Ederson is close to an agreement with Liverpool and is expected to join the Reds this summer.
Ederson was part of the Atalanta side which knocked Liverpool out of the Europa League, impressively winning 3-0 at Anfield en route to the title.
The defensive midfielder, who has also been linked with Tottenham in recent times, is also reportedly being tracked by Paris Saint-Germain.
Ederson, who helped Atalanta beat Bayer Leverkusen in the final of the Europa League, is out of contract in 2027. The 24-year-old has been named in Brazil's squad for the Copa America, which starts later in June.
In FourFourTwo's view, this deal could well suit Liverpool as the Reds seek the right balance in their midfield. Ederson had an excellent season with Atalanta and looks ready for a big move.
