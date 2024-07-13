Liverpool cult hero eager for Anfield return, following change of management at club

By
published

Liverpool manager Arne Slot could get the helping hand of someone who truly knows the club

Liverpool manager Arne Slot could get the helping hand of someone who truly knows the club
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are currently undergoing a period of transition, with Arne Slot arriving from Feyenoord to replace the departing and much-loved Jurgen Klopp.

The Dutchman clearly has a difficult task on his hands, with a Premier League title challenge and trophies expected from the Anfield faithful.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 