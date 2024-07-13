Liverpool cult hero eager for Anfield return, following change of management at club

Liverpool are currently undergoing a period of transition, with Arne Slot arriving from Feyenoord to replace the departing and much-loved Jurgen Klopp.

The Dutchman clearly has a difficult task on his hands, with a Premier League title challenge and trophies expected from the Anfield faithful.

One Liverpool cult hero has offered to make Slot's life a little easier, though, by offering his services to join the coaching staff if needed.

Dirk Kuyt joined Liverpool in 2006, spending six seasons on Merseyside during which he scored in the 2007 Champions League final and won the League Cup. Now a coach, having retired in 2018, the Dutchman is keen to assist his fellow countryman if needed.

"Of course, if I can help Liverpool in any way, then I will," Kuyt said. "I've always been in contact with people at the club. I did some work for the foundation of the club, and I've done some commercial work for them, too.

"I've always been close with them. On or off the pitch, I've always tried to help the club because when you sign for Liverpool, you become part of a family."

Kuyt currently manages Beerschot in Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kuyt, now 43, is currently the manager of Belgian Pro League side Beerscot, who he helped get promoted from the second tier last season, his first term in charge of the club. The opportunity to return to Liverpool clearly feels too great for Kuyt to let go, though, as he also highlighted what Reds fans can expect of Slot in 2024/25.

"Arne Slot is a family man, but he's also a guy who is so into football - he's 24/7 football. If you watch his press conferences, you'll see he speaks very well and clearly expresses himself," Kuyt said.

"He can be funny sometimes, but he's also very straightforward. He knows everything about football; not only Dutch football, but you could ask him anything about football and I think he could give you an answer. Premier League fans are going to like him.

Kuyt played for Liverpool for six seasons

