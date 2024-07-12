Liverpool open talks with 'overlooked' Real Madrid star - in what could be a seismic summer deal: report
Liverpool manager Arne Slot is looking to bring in a Real Madrid star - and it could have huge ramifications to his existing squad
Liverpool have opened negotiations to sign a Real Madrid star, who has been overlooked by his current employers. As with signing any Madrid player, too, this could have a huge effect on the squad at Anfield.
The Reds are yet to make a major signing in the Arne Slot era. Over the last couple of seasons, Jurgen Klopp has been responsible in reducing the average age of stars, ousting Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, to bring in younger faces in Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endu and Cody Gakpo.
Because of this squad shift, there isn't the need for Slot to make wholesale changes – but still, one Los Blancos star could signal a major change in the Liverpool squad ahead of next season.
Friday's edition of Spanish publication Sport via Sport Witness says that the Reds have begun talks with backup Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. They add that these talks are “likely [through] his agent Jorge Mendes”.
Lunin was in sparkling form for the eventual European champions last term. He stepped up in the absence of Thibaut Courtois to help Real beat Manchester City on penalties in the Champions League, before keeping net against Bayern Munich.
Controversially, however, Lunin was dropped for the final against Borussia Dortmund. Courtois returned in goal for Carlo Ancelotti, with Spanish outlet Defensa Central relaying that the Ukrainian felt “disrespected” by the decision.
Lunin is currently assessing his options and whether to continue at the Bernabeu. He is unlikely, however, to move to Liverpool unless he's promised minutes as the no.1 – throwing Alisson's future into doubt, amid rumours that the Saudi Pro League are sniffing around for the Brazilian.
In FourFourTwo's view, this is still early days. The Merseysiders have only just reached out to Lunin over his availability – so confidence must be high that Alisson will remain a Red in the coming weeks.
Lunin is worth €25 million, according to Transfermarkt. His current contract ends in 2025.
