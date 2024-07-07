Manchester City enter the race to sign Liverpool target in summer swoop: report

Manchester City have registered their interest in one of England's summer stars.

Pep Guardiola's side won the Premier League for a fourth successive season but are keen to bolster their options as they continue their hunt for more silverware. Rumours around the future of Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson have been summer talking points but also their options regarding recruitment.

One player said to have caught City's eye is also liked by Liverpool and the 23-year-old is currently away at Euro 2024 on duty with England. Neither club has announced any additions just yet but that may be about to change.

According to Football Insider, City have joined the race to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. Liverpool was said to be waiting patiently to try and strike a deal but Guardiola's men are now set to also have registered their interest in the former Everton star.

Gordon enjoyed a superb campaign under Eddie Howe last term, scoring 12 goals and registering 11 assists for the Magpies. Newcastle had been rumoured to be battling to settling the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rulings this summer but after they struck a deal with Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson recently, those worries have now seemingly been settled.

City have often been praised for their never-ending negotiations to recruit players who are hungry to bring more success to the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola bought Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes, Jeremy Doku and Josep Gvardiol, who all claimed Premier League success last season.

Gordon remains under contract at St. James' Park until 2016 and Newcastle boss Howe has admitted he is confident the former Toffees star will be an integral part of his side's plans for years and years to come. “We’ve seen glimpses of unbelievable potential. I’ve got no doubts – I’ve said this previously – that he’ll be a top player for us," he said earlier this year. "Sometimes these things take a little bit longer for everyone else to see, but I’ve got no doubts.”

