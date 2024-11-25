Liverpool: 'Fantastic' African forward tipped to replace Mohamed Salah

With Mohamed Salah now claiming he is "more out than in" when it comes to his Liverpool future, Reds fans are beginning to prepare for life after the Egyptian.

The forward has been in typically red-hot form again this season, with 12 goals and 10 assists from 18 appearances in all competitions. His tally of 223 goals in just 367 Liverpool outings since his 2017 arrival from Roma have already cemented his status as an Anfield great, and supporters are rightly concerned that he could leave for nothing in 2025.

In response, Liverpool legend Emile Heskey, who scored 60 times for the Reds in his own playing days, is calling for his former club to look at another African forward who could serve as a replacement should Salah leave.

Liverpool hero Heskey: "In a top side, he could score loads of goals"

Bryan Mbeumo has been one of Brentford's standout players this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo is a player I like a lot," Heskey tells FourFourTwo on behalf of William Hill. "He’s fantastic on the ball, can beat a man and he scores a lot of goals for a team that doesn’t compete right at the top end of the league. In a top side, he could score loads of goals.

"It’s difficult with Mo Salah because who else is giving you those numbers? We want more from Mo at times, but when someone is giving you 20 goals a season, pretty much every season, with 30-plus goal contributions, it’s something special. Nobody else in the league is giving you those numbers, in terms of both goals and assists. So Liverpool have a huge job on their hands in finding someone who can replace Salah when he leaves – whenever that might be."

Emile Heskey scored 60 goals for Liverpool in his own playing days

Heskey feels recruitment could be key to replacing Salah, despite Arne Slot's squad boasting immense talent.

"I don’t think there is another player in the league that can give you what he does," says Heskey. "In terms of pure quality, Liverpool already have a brilliant player who can step into Salah’s limelight in Luis Diaz but even he isn't posting those kinds of stats every season. He’s an exciting player but he’ll need to add more goals if he’s to help fill that void.

"Liverpool have a decision to make: do you give Salah that contract and those years he’s asking for, or do you go and spend £150 million on the sort of player who might be able to replicate his output? Even that wouldn’t be a sure thing. Kylian Mbappe hasn’t hit the ground running at Real Madrid. There are no guarantees in football."

Salah is in the final year of his Liverpool deal and is adamant no contract offer has been made to keep him at the club. Top European sides, as well as clubs in MLS and Saudi Pro League have been linked with a free transfer when his current terms expire.

Mbeumo, 25, has scored eight goals in 12 Premier League appearances so far this term. His importance to the Bees means he would likely cost interested clubs a huge amount of money next summer, particularly given his contract could run until 2027.

The Cameroonian is currently valued at €40 million on Transfermarkt. An offer of twice that much might be needed to tempt Brentford to sell their prized asset.