If Liverpool get to the final game of the season, and assumedly lift the Premier League title, but without any of the trio having signed new deals, will supporters be saying goodbye to three of the greatest players ever to have worn the Liverbird upon their chest?

Liverpool's last title celebrations were anticlimactic and 2024/25's could easily overshadowed by uncertainty

A year ago Jurgen Klopp entered his final weeks at the club with no news of his replacement, the same uncertainty hovers over Anfield 12 months on

Arne Slot puts his right arm around Darwin Nunez with disconsolate Liverpool players around him following Liverpool&#039;s penalty shoot out defeat to PSG in the Champions League
There’s certainly a feeling that Darwin Nunez is seeing out the final months of his time at the club with Arne Slot struggling to trust the striker at key moments (Image credit: Getty Images)

An emotional Mohamed Salah was one of the first down the Anfield tunnel as Liverpool exited the Champions League after defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, the French side having been the better team over 210 minutes of football.

In appearing against PSG, Salah drew level with Steven Gerrard, whose Champions League display for Liverpool against Milan in 2005 is ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest individual performances of all time, for appearances in the competition with Liverpool, second only behind Jamie Carragher.

It would take seven further appearances in Europe’s elite competition for Salah to match Carragher’s record - something that would be achievable for the Egyptian if he remained a Liverpool player next season.

Uncertain times

Liverpool's English defender #66 Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts following an injury during the last 16 second leg UEFA Champions League football match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on March 11, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

If Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury is serious, he could've played his last game in a Liverpool shirt (Image credit: Getty Images)

But, as things stand, that looks like being a record he cannot take with him, with just 10 games now remaining in his Liverpool career; Sunday's Carabao Cup final and the nine remaining Premier League games.

Much like a week before in the first leg, it had been another tough night for Salah who was restricted expertly by PSG left back Nuno Mendes.

Salah managed just one shot on target across the two games, and, having lost all eight of his duels in Paris, lost another 10 at Anfield.

It had, though, looked like the 32-year-old was going to get the upper hand early on, leaving Mendes on his backside and playing a pass through the Portuguese’s legs.

However, the key moment saw Mendes block a goal-bound shot from Salah in the fourth minute in front of The Kop.

The notoriously critical French newspaper L’Equipe gave Salah a match rating of three in the away leg and four in the Anfield encounter. Of course, we shouldn’t read too much into that, and Salah certainly wasn’t the issue for Liverpool’s lack of goals in the second leg.

What is becoming increasingly clear is the absolute need for a new number nine to arrive at Liverpool this summer.

Diogo Jota cut a very ineffective presence in his 73 minutes on the pitch, constantly out-muscled by PSG’s centre-backs.

Darwin Nunez perhaps offered more, certainly, the Uruguayan is quicker, more mobile and more physical, but he lacks in other areas; Arne Slot clearly doesn’t trust him and there’s certainly a feeling that this is him seeing out the final months of his time at the club.

Cody Gakpo was introduced for the final 18 minutes but didn't seem fit, only touching the ball three times and not completing a pass.

Players of Liverpool look dejected after losing a penalty shoot out in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on March 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

PSG players run to their fans to celebrate their Last 16 penalty shootout win at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

The need for a new centre-forward could not be clearer, but yet, with the futures of Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold unknown with just 10 games of the season remaining, it’s not really the biggest question facing Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes.

Of course, Liverpool will likely win the Premier League at a canter, but there’s a growing sense that the squad delivering the club’s 20th league title could be largely ripped up in the summer.

Beyond the out-of-contract trio, there are huge question marks over the futures of Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Harvey Elliott, Caoimhin Kelleher, Wataru Endo and Kostas Tsimikas.

Then you have Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson who are entering the final year of their current deals.

Take Konate for example, the Frenchman has no idea who he would be playing alongside next season.

If Liverpool get to the final game of the season, and assumedly lift the Premier League title, but without any of the trio having signed new deals, will supporters be saying goodbye to three of the greatest players ever to have worn the Liverbird upon their chest?

As things stand, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk will be gone, while Robertson’s future as first-choice left-back is far from secure and Liverpool have signed a new goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, meaning Alisson’s future isn’t exactly concrete either.

What then of prospective new signings, too? Is a potential new left-back coming to play alongside Van Dijk or not? Is a new centre-forward coming to play alongside Salah or not?

The contract situations are creating a myriad of knock-on effects throughout the squad and also within the fan base.

The last title celebrations were anticlimactic, it would be nice if these weren’t overshadowed by uncertainty over departures.

A year ago, uncertainty surrounded the club as Jurgen Klopp entered the final weeks at the club, now nobody is quite sure if that’s true for arguably the best three players the club owns.

Was the final act of Alexander-Arnold’s European career at Liverpool him hobbling around the Anfield pitch?

For now, attention quickly turns to the Carabao Cup final on Sunday but after that the calendar is more free to get some clarity on contracts. The supporters and players need it, one way or another.

Matt Ladson

Matt Ladson is the co-founder and editor of This Is Anfield, the independent Liverpool news and comment website, and covers all areas of the Reds for FourFourTwo – including transfer analysis, interviews, title wins and European trophies. As well as writing about Liverpool for FourFourTwo he also contributes to other titles including Yahoo and Bleacher Report. He is a lifelong fan of the Reds.

