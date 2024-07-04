Liverpool given green light for HUGE summer Joshua Kimmich move: report

Liverpool may have just been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

The Reds are yet to make a summer acquisition after Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in the dugout ahead of the new 2024/25 Premier League season. With midfield kingpin Thiago Alcantara now departed after his four-year stint in England, Liverpool are in the market for a replacement.

Kimmich has long been touted as a potential target for the Merseysiders given his tenacious and tidy work in the middle of the park. But with Vincent Kompany's men having already made a like-for-like replacement for the German, could he be on his way to Anfield?

Joao Palhinha is moving to Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Bayern have completed a deal to bring Fulham star Joao Palhinha to the club after previously courting the talented star last summer.

Set to move to the Allianz Arena, Kimmich could now be surplus to requirements and therefore on the lookout for a new club following Palhinha's arrival in Munich.

WATCH | Why Germany Have Been The Best Team At EURO 2024 (So Far)

With Thomas Tuchel having now departed and new boss Kompany set to start work in Germany, Kimmich remained coy about his future earlier this year, insisting time will tell whether he continues with Bayern beyond next season.

"This is a really interesting question for me, but it's not the most important thing right now," said the German international when quizzed on his future. "I know that when you sign a contract you don't sign it with the coach.

Vincent Kompany has just signed a Kimmich replacement at Bayern (Image credit: Getty Images)

"You sign it with the club. For me, the most important thing is the club, not just the coach. But of course, it's also important to know what the coach thinks about you and the team. Other people in the club worry about choosing the coach."

Kimmich is currently on international duty at Euro 2024 with his Germany side set to face Spain in a mouthwatering quarter-final showdown this weekend. He has so far played every minute for his country at right-back but predominantly features in the middle of the park at club level.

