Liverpool have signed Portuguese wonderkid, according to director of football

Liverpool have apparently already secured a deal for their first signing of the summer.

The Reds have a much bigger squad at the moment than what manager Jurgen Klopp is used to, having brought in Luis Diaz from Porto in January. The Colombian's transfer was accelerated from the summer to the winter window after Tottenham showed interest in his services, leaving Klopp with five attackers.

And though this summer may well be more about trimming the squad than adding new faces, the Merseysiders have already added yet another attacker – according to the club who are letting the new Anfield hero leave.

(Image credit: Getty)

Fulham director of football Tony Khan has admitted that highly-rated teenager Fabio Carvalho has agreed terms with the Reds and will move there at the end of the campaign, with the Whites losing their starlet without a transfer fee.

“I really like Fabio. He’s a player we have always rated, coming out of the academy, and we would have loved to have kept him,” Khan said. “But we have made a deal that is best for the club and, since that agreement, it’s worked out wonderfully because he has been such a valuable part of the promotion.

“[Manager] Marco [Silva] has done a great job with him. They have a great relationship and Fabio has been tremendous for us. He’s a huge part of the squad and it’s a massive loss but, because we have done good business, we can do good business to make sure we are strong in that position.”

(Image credit: PA)

Carvalho, however, has claimed that he is yet to decide if he will leave Craven Cottage.

“We'll see what happens at the end of the season,” the forward said in the aftermath of Fulham's title win.

“I'm not going to say I'm going to miss them because we don't know what's going to happen. We don't know what's going to happen, so we'll see. The club's going to be where it belongs, which is the Premier League, and we'll see what happens.

(Image credit: Getty)

“I'm just so proud of everyone, from the coaches, the staff, the players, the kit men. We'll just see what happens next year.”

Carvalho is valued at around £3 million by Transfermarkt.

More Liverpool news

Transfer rumours about incomings at Anfield are going into overdrive ahead of the summer. One Barcelona wonderkid has turned down a contract, ahead of a sensational potential Reds move, Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has been linked with Anfield and one youngster dubbed "better than Erling Haaland" could arrive.

The longer sagas are ticking over too. Liverpool are in the hunt for French star Aurelien Tchouameni, while one report suggested that Kylian Mbappe could still be set for Anfield, after 'radically changing his mind' over Real Madrid.

Recently, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been talking about Liverpool needing Manchester City to slip up sooner rather than later.