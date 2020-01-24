Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sees Real Madrid's Isco as key to midfield dominance - report

Liverpool sit atop the Premier League table, 16 points ahead of second place with a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten thus far and are setting pace for one of the most prolific title-winning seasons ever.

But it's understood that the German maestro wants even more from his side and may dip into the market to feed his desire.

According to El Desmarque, Klopp is keen on signing Real Madrid playmaker Isco to bolster his creative options.

It's reported that Klopp believes his Liverpool side require a higher level of penetration in possession for certain games.

Specifically, when the opposition are happy to let Liverpool have the ball and shut up shop - making themselves hard to break down.

Recently, Zinedine Zidane has managed to get the best out of Isco of late, with the former Malaga man putting in some impressive performances.

It's reported that Real Madrid have already rejected an unnamed offer for Isco and won't let him go easily.

Club president Florentino Perez is said to value Isco at €70m (£59m) and Liverpool will have to pay in full if they want their man.

If not, Liverpool are believed to be keen on Napoli's 23-year-old midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

However, Ruiz is expected to cost even more than Isco as the Serie A club see him as one of their biggest assets.

