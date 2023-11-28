Jurgen Klopp WON'T sign new Liverpool deal - with successor already lined up: report

Jurgen Klopp will not look to sign a new Liverpool contract before his current deal expires, but the Reds have already lined up his replacement.

The German boss only signed a contract extension in April 2022, keeping him at Anfield until June 2026. While the Reds' resurgence this season has suggested he might look to add more time to his current deal, one report from BILD journalist Christian Falk explains that it's too early for Klopp to even consider fresh terms.

According to Falk, Klopp's "big target" is to manage the German national team after leaving Liverpool, so he therefore doesn't want to commit to a long-term decision should that job become available.

Klopp was offered the Germany job, but Nagelsmann was ultimately appointed (Image credit: Getty Images)

While he did reject the opportunity to become the Germany boss in September, with Julian Nagelsmann later appointed, Klopp reportedly won't rush any future decision. Instead, it is suggested that he will wait for as long as possible until planning his next career move.

“I don’t think Liverpool have pressured him on this," Falk said. "It was surprising for everyone that Jurgen signed his last contract so early, so I don’t think this will be discussed until he’s closer to the end of his current terms.

“You see what is happening in Germany with the national team… I think this is a big target for his future, so that’s why he won’t sign a new contract so early.”

Alonso has been flying with Bayer Leverkusen (Image credit: Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)

When Klopp does decide to leave Liverpool, though, the club already have a plan in mind over who his successor should be. Fabrizio Romano argues their priority would be Xabi Alonso, if he is still available in a few years time considering the hugely impressive job he is doing at Bayer Leverkusen.

There's also a "gentleman's agreement" in place between Alonso and Leverkusen, should one of Europe's elite sides approach the Spaniard with a job offer. Part of the agreement, though, is that Leverkusen will demand a premium fee to let Alonso leave if still under contract.

More Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool stories

With the January transfer window approaching, Liverpool have reportedly cooled their interest in one attacking target.

It comes amid talk of the Reds chasing 'the next Ashley Cole' as a successor to Andy Robertson.

But the 2019/20 Premier League champions might face a fight to hang onto one of their existing star men: Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with Real Madrid.