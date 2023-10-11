Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso has agreed clause to manage former club next summer: report

Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso is free to return to Anfield next summer and manage the club.

The Basque boss is currently at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, where he has transformed fortunes. Leverkusen are top of the table heading into Julian Nagelsmann's first international break as Germany boss – and Alonso has won plaudits for his high-energy and intelligent style of play.

Reds fans are already impressed enough to want the 2005 Champions League winner to take over from Jurgen Klopp one day – and their dream may well come to fruition.

Jurgen Klopp is the longest-serving manager in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

SportBILD claims that Alonso is contracted at Leverkusen until 2026, he has a clause in place which will allow him to jump ship to any of his three major European clubs.

Liverpool is, of course, one, where the World Cup winner spent five successful years in midfield with Steven Gerrard. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are the other two.

Alonso went on to win a second European title with Los Blancos during his Bernabeu years under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti. Now, he could replace the Italian in the hot seat, should the legendary manager choose to leave the 14-time Champions League winners next summer.

With Bayern struggling early in the season to keep pace with Die Werkself at the top of the table, meanwhile, they too could turn to their own former midfield metronome, who was brought to the club by Pep Guardiola and used at centre-back.

Xabi Alonso has a close Liverpool connection (Image credit: Getty)

Despite Jurgen Klopp's contract on Merseyside running until 2025, Football Transfers have claimed that the German will assess his options at the end of the season.

Nagelsmann's contract with the German national team is a short-term one – and Klopp is believed to be interested in the role after he leaves Anfield.

