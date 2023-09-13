Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes decision on future amid speculation linking him with Germany job
In the space of a week Liverpool could have lost both Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp - Salah has ended up staying, but what about Klopp?
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has offered an update on his future at Anfield through the medium of his agent, as the Germany job remains vacant.
While Jurgen Klopp still has three years remaining on his contract at Liverpool, Germany placed him at the top of their shortlist to become the country's next manager ahead of the home Euros next summer following the sacking of Hansi Flick on Saturday after Germany's 4-1 loss to Japan.
The German FA reportedly opened negotiations with Klopp to try and offer him the vacant position, with vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke talking to the German boss informally about the role. Watzke brought Klopp to Borussia Dortmund in 2008 and had hoped to lure him to the national team.
That doesn't seem likely, however, with Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, claiming that any approach regarding the Germany manager's position would ultimately fail.
"Jurgen has a long-term contract with Liverpool and is not available for the national coaching position," Kosicke told Sportschau.
In April 2022, Klopp committed his future to Liverpool for a further two years, with his original deal due to expire in 2024. Seeing him through until the end of the 2025/26 campaign, Klopp intends to honour his new deal and has therefore rejected the Germany job.
As a result, Julian Nagelsmann now seems the first-choice option to replace Hansi Flick and see Germany through until their home Euros in 2024. Bayern Munich have already made it clear that they will release the 36-year-old from his contract at the club, which is valid until 2026, without asking for a fee from the German FA.
Liverpool, meanwhile, will hope their rebuild under Klopp gets them back to winning trophies and challenging for the Premier League and Champions League once again.
Four new signings were made in the summer to facilitate that squad revitalisation, while turning down a £150m bid from Saudi Arabia for Mohamed Salah signals their intentions for the upcoming seasons.
