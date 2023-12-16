Liverpool-Manchester United: Cody Gakpo hoping Reds can repeat 'amazing' 7-0 win

Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo says he hopes the Reds can produce a repeat of last season's incredible 7-0 win over Manchester United when the two teams meet again at Anfield on Sunday.

Gakpo scored the first and third goals for Jurgen Klopp's side in a ultimately one-sided contest against their fierce rivals last March, which included six strikes in the second half.

Speaking to reporters ahead of this season's meeting with the Red Devils on Sunday, Gakpo said: "It was a great game that one. We knew we had to win and after a good first half from both teams the second half we really dominated and scored a lot of goals.

"I scored just before half-time and I think just two minutes after half-time Darwin (Nunez) scored the second one and two minutes after I scored the third. It was good for us to score that quick after half-time and kill the game. It was amazing.

"At one point you are not really looking at the score, you just want to dominate and show your best and I think everyone had a really great game that day. Hopefully, we can repeat it."

Ahead of this season's encounter, Liverpool are top of the table with 37 points from their 16 games and just one defeat all season.

United, meanwhile, are down in seventh with 10 points fewer, having lost seven times already in the Premier League this season.

Erik ten Hag's side were beaten 3-0 at home by Bournemouth last weekend and crashed out of the Champions League in midweek after defeat to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford.

Gakpo, meanwhile has scored just twice in 13 Premier League appearances this season for Liverpool and six in 19 games for the Reds overall in 2023/24.

