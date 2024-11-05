Liverpool offered 'the next Ilkay Gundogan' in return for summer flop: report

Liverpool are said to be considering a swap deal for one of their summer recruits.

Arne Slot - ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - has enjoyed a superb start to life on Merseyside, with his side losing just once so far in the Premier League. Mohamed Salah continues to impress whilst midfielder Ryan Gravenberch looks reborn in a new role.

But one player recruited under Slot's reign, who has played just 78 minutes so far tis term, is already said to be considered his future, with an exit plan already been conjured up.

Federico Chiesa could be on his way out of Liverpool with a new midfielder rumoured to be on his way

Liverpool midfielder Federico Chiesa (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

According to reports from Italy, AC Milan wants to recruit Federico Chiesa and are offering up midfielder Tijjani Reijnders as part of a swap deal for the Reds to consider.

Reijnders, 26, has made 12 appearances for the Rossoneri so far this season and is highly thought of at the San Siro but given the admiration for Chiesa in his home country, an offer is now being drawn up.

Reijnders in action for Holland (Image credit: ANP via Getty Images)

A January transfer is not out of the question, with Liverpool having previously brought Cody Gakpo to the club from PSV back in 2022. Slot's side may need extra bodies if they are to go deep in competitions such as the UEFA Champions League.

"The standards are really high when it comes to bringing in new players because we have such a good team and such a good squad," said the Dutchman back in July. "Of course, Richard [Hughes, the sporting director] and me and other people as well are trying to improve the squad where possible, but that's not that easy because we have so many good players.

"We already have a very good team I'm already really happy with. But it would be a surprise for all of us I think if we don't bring any player in, so that will probably happen in the end. But for now, we are just waiting for the players to come back and waiting for the right ones to sign."

Chiesa has found opportunities hard to come by, especially given the explosive form seen by Salah and Luis Diaz already this season. The Reds have won eight of their first ten games in the Premier League.

In FourFourTwo's view, it does seem somewhat unlikely that Chiesa would choose to move away from England so soon after his transfer from Juventus. Squad depth could play a huge role for the Reds this season and he may still have his say.

Having seen off Brighton at Anfield last weekend, Liverpool are back in action against Aston Villa in the Premier League in a huge clash on Saturday evening.