Liverpool provided huge injury boost as Mohamed Salah returns to full training

Liverpool have been handed a timely injury boost, as Mohamed Salah returned to team training on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side are due to face Sparta Praha in their UEFA Europa League round of 16 clash this week, as the hunt continues for a quadruple.

The Reds have already claimed the Carabao Cup and will be bidding to give departing manager Klopp the perfect send-off after it was announced he will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Salah, 31, has been out of action since the leg injury he sustained at the African Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Liverpool are still top of the Premier League but faces stern competition from both Manchester City and Arsenal who continue to pile on the pressure.

The Merseysiders also have a tricky clash to come in the FA Cup as they face Manchester United at Old Trafford next month.

The former Roma man has 19 goals to his name already this season but will be bidding to add to his total given the weight of expectation placed upon him.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Klopp, speaking to the press after his side beat Brentford in the Premier League last month, told reporters how he must now be careful in welcoming the Egypt international back into the fold at a crucial time.

"I’m over the moon that Mo is training and he looks really sharp," the German stated.

"Thank God they did the job, but having him available is a massive boost, on and off the pitch, definitely.

"It’s nothing to do with the numbers he produces, just his personality and the guy. He is on fire. He wants to get started immediately and so yeah, let’s see.

"He’s the most professional player I’ve ever met. He dealt, workload-wise, really well with it, he used it. Let’s see what he produces."

