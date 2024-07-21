Liverpool report: Arne Slot eyeing Arsenal academy star as sensational first signing

By
published

Liverpool could be about to make a sensational first signing under new manager Arne Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot oversees training in July 2024.
Liverpool manager Arne Slot oversees training in July 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly identified an Arsenal academy star as a potential first signing under new manager Arne Slot this summer.

Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp after the German stepped down in May following nine seasons at Anfield.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.