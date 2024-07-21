Liverpool report: Arne Slot eyeing Arsenal academy star as sensational first signing

Liverpool have reportedly identified an Arsenal academy star as a potential first signing under new manager Arne Slot this summer.

Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp after the German stepped down in May following nine seasons at Anfield.

And even with Klopp in charge, it had looked like being something of a transitional summer for the Red. With Slot now at the helm, the club's rebuilding process will continue and the club have been linked with a number of young talents.

VIDEO Ranking Every England Player At Euro 2024

One report in Germany suggests Slot could target a former Arsenal academy player, who is now playing his football in the Bundesliga.

According to BILD, Liverpool are keen to sign Netherlands forward Donyell Malen, who spent two years at Arsenal before moving back to his homeland with PSV in 2017.

Malen has been at Borussia Dortmund since 2021 and scored 13 goals in 27 games in the Bundesliga in 2023/24.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Donyell Malen celebrates after scoring for the Netherlands against Romania at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 25-year-old also scored twice for the Netherlands against Romania at Euro 2024, making a total of four appearances in the tournament as the Dutch reached the semi-finals.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for their former forward, who could cost around £40 million this summer.

In FourFourTwo's view, Malen does not seem like a player to take Liverpool or Arsenal to the next level, but the Dutch striker could be a useful squad member for either side and one way or another, a return to England does look likely for the 25-year-old.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool in talks with elite midfield star to become Arne Slot's first signing: report

Liverpool in for 'league's fastest player of all time': report

Liverpool to pip European giants to €60m midfielder: report