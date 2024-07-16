Liverpool to pip European giants to €60m midfielder: report

By
published

Liverpool could be about to bolster their midfield, with a superstar in the form of a European hotshot

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot
New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

As new Liverpool head coach and sporting director duo Arne Slot and Richard Hughes get their feet under the tabl, the pair will both be looking to add new faces to the playing squad. 

The Reds are yet to bring in any new faces so far in the transfer window, but have seen Adrian and Joel Matip leave at the expiration of their contracts, while Thiago Alcantara has opted to retire after reaching the end of his deal. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.