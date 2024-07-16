Liverpool to pip European giants to €60m midfielder: report

As new Liverpool head coach and sporting director duo Arne Slot and Richard Hughes get their feet under the tabl, the pair will both be looking to add new faces to the playing squad.

The Reds are yet to bring in any new faces so far in the transfer window, but have seen Adrian and Joel Matip leave at the expiration of their contracts, while Thiago Alcantara has opted to retire after reaching the end of his deal.

And it is in Thiago’s position where the club look to be putting in their effort efforts ahead of Slot’s Anfield bow next month.

Atalanta’s Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has previously been linked with a move to Merseyside and it would appear Liverpool are making strides in the race for the 26-year-old’s signature.

It is expected that Koopmeiners will leave Atalanta this summer, with the club already believed to be working on signing his replacement, with Juventus thought to be leading the chase.

However, according to Calciomercato, Juve have failed to agree personal terms with the midfielder and are also struggling to meet their Serie A rivals’ €60million valuation of the Netherlands international.

Liverpool target Teun Koopmeiners of Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report adds that Liverpool have ‘already made their move’ to sign Koopmeiners, with the financial side of the deal not believed to be an issue for the Premier League side.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Koopmeiners would be a good fit under Slot at Anfield. At age 26 he should be entering his peak years, but Liverpool should not be held to ransom by an Atalanta side desperate to squeeze every last penny out of a potential deal.

Koopmeiners is valued at €50million by Transfermarkt.

