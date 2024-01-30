Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp's next club revealed, alongside incredible demands for him to become manager

Outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly already lined up his next managerial post, making huge demands to the club about to employ him.

The German revealed on Friday that he is to quit Anfield after almost nine years at the helm, citing exhaustion as one of the major reasons. His Reds side dismantled Norwich City in the FA Cup on Sunday, with Klopp given a huge ovation by his fans on an emotional occasion.

But despite Klopp implying that he's about to take a break from football, that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from going into overdrive regarding his next move.

Anfield was emotional at the weekend following Klopp announcing he was leaving Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Citing reports in Spain, TEAMtalk have revealed that Klopp is in talks to succeed Xavi Hernandez in the Barcelona dugout.

The mercurial Liverpool boss apparently wants Barça to jettison the likes of Oriol Romeu, Marcos Alonso, Sergi Roberto, Joao Felix and Raphinha in order to fund moves for Girona's Savio and Athletic's Nico Williams.

While the report seems a little hard to believe, given that Klopp clearly wants to recharge and rest, Barcelona seems like a more likely destination for him to go to Real Madrid, given that he has a history of rebuilding sides. Still, it doesn't seem at all likely that Klopp would have been contacted, given that Xavi only announced he was departing as manager in the last week.

There's a vacancy in Barcelona this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has already reacted angrily to reports in Spain that have similarly assumed his interest in the soon-to-be vacant post in Catalonia.

German journalist Christian Falk, meanwhile, has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Klopp could become the Germany national team coach after leaving Merseyside.

