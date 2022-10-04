Liverpool report: 'The Ghanian Mané' set for sensational Anfield move

Liverpool are set to move for a Ghanian attacker compared to Sadio Mané.

Mané left Anfield in the summer for Bayern Munich after winning two domestic trophies in his final season on Merseyside, though the Reds have not looked the same without him. The Senegalese talisman played across the frontline in his time under Jurgen Klopp and had a huge influence on the team.

Klopp brought in Luis Diaz to the forward line in January before shelling out for Darwin Nunez in the summer. Fabio Carvalho also joined from Fulham for free – but now another young attacker could be brought in, too.

Sadio Mané became a club legend in his six years on Merseyside, winning all four available trophies (Image credit: Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Reds are looking to Rennes attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana, who has enjoyed an exciting rise in recent seasons.

Sulemana was signed from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland last summer and has caught attention for his directness, pace and dribbling out wide. A full international with Ghana too, the youngster has two caps with the Black Stars.

Today's best deals on new Liverpool shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Like former Liverpool star Mané, the 20-year-old is more comfortable from the left-wing but capable of operating on both the right and in central roles, too. Rennes paid £13.5 million for the player – so a Premier League club could be expected to have to lay down double for his services.

Such a signing would not force his way into Klopp's plans through status, however. Sulemana is still young and would be a future star in the Reds' squad rather than a player expected to give consistent impact.

Kamaldeen Sulemana battles against Richarlison during a friendly between Ghana and Brazil in Le Havre, France (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

The six-time European champions might well make a move soon, though. Sulemana is expected to go to Qatar with Ghana and good performances at the World Cup would send a transfer fee into the stratosphere.

Sulemana is valued at around £16.2m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool are set to challenge Chelsea for an MLS starlet, with the Reds looking to strengthen their side following a bad start to the season. Rumours of Jude Bellingham persist too, with Dortmund apparently keen on a swap deal, while Barcelona are keen on signing Roberto Firmino.

There are more rumours of midfielders, too, with Joao Gomes mentioned, while Marcelo Brozovic has been touted, too. Jurgen Klopp has outlined how Liverpool can improve recently.

Meanwhile, one former Red has claimed Sadio Mane was unloved by Klopp.